Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddys new music video is out now

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy's new music video is out now

Web Desk

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy, who is one of the world's most popular TikToker, recently launched his music career with a music video featuring Charli D'Amelio

The social media star on Friday dropped the music video for his song "Don't Freak Out".



"This was truly one of the most insane and fun days I’ve ever had," he wrote while sharing a clip from his video on his official Official Instagram account.



Earlier in an announcement, the Chase wrote, "And finally, my third and final announcement this week… my debut album “Teenage Heartbreak” is out SEPTEMBER 17TH."

He added, "Words can’t even describe how excited I am to share this masterpiece with the world i have never been this proud of an accomplishment of mine before and i know y’all will be proud too. my new song from the album Don’t Freak Out feat. @ianndior, @tysonritter, and @travisbarker is out rn go stream! the official music video is out tomorrow at 9am pt LETS RAGGGEEEE."