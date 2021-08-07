Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ desire for ‘immediate dismissal’ from conservatorship

Web Desk

Jamie Spears has officially filed a counter petition in court rejecting Britney Spears’ desire to seek his “immediate suspension.”

In his report, Mr. Spears also shot down Rosengart’s claims claims of alleged “avoidable harm and prejudice” but also flipped the tables and accused him ofnot being concerned enough with Britney’s “recent behavior and overall mental health.”

According to People magazine the documents read, “Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

He also added, “Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues.”

Spears also added, “On July 13, 2021, I received an email from Ms. Montgomery in which she acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150.”