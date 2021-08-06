Americans are getting more cynical about Harry and Meghans charitable thoughts

'Americans are getting more cynical about Harry and Meghan's charitable thoughts'

Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation's finances has soared after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit, said a report.

According to the report, the exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a dramatic effect on the Royal Foundation.

Commenting on the report, royal expert Angela Levin said, "Perhaps Americans are getting more cynical about Harry and Meghan's charitable thoughts"



The couple is settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.

The report said the foundation's finances have soared since Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Foundation they led with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It said that the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a surge in income last year, to a staggering £11.78 million, almost double the £6.6 million raised in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still involved.