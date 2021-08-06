Britney Spears gushes over her first iPad: ‘It’s a groundbreaking day’

Web Desk

Britney Spears gushes over her first iPad: ‘It’s a groundbreaking day’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and revealed her excitement over getting to buy her very first iPad at the age of 39.

She announced the news over on Instagram and was quoted saying, “OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited.”

“This is just a groundbreaking day. I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!”

“Could I do this if I were drunk, huh?” she asked, recreating the sobriety test scene from the 2011 film “Bridesmaids.”

Check it out below:







