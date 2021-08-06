Taylor Swift unveils ‘Red’ album collaborations in word puzzle teaser

Web Desk

Award winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has finally dropped her official teaser highlighting all upcoming collaborations in the re-recorded version of Red, Taylor’s version.

The singer dropped the word puzzle over on Instagram and the unscrambled version hints at upcoming collaborations by Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

The complete unscrambled list details all 10 tracks, as well as their respective collaborations in sequence of their release dates.

Check it out below:

Ronan

Better Man

Nothing New (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

Babe

Message in a Bottle

I Bet You Think About Me (ft. Chris Stapleton)

Forever Winter

Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)

The Very First Night

All Too Well (10-minute version)

Six of the 10 songs mentioned have not been released on any platform in the past, not only that, two of the tracks have also been lent to other artists and were not previously included in the running at the time of the initial release.



