Camila Cabello reveals reason behind musical hiatus: 'Delta variant has gotten crazy'

Camila Cabello revealed the actual reason behind not releasing any new music of late.



The Cuban singer said she took a sabbatical during the ongoing pandemic.

The Havana songstress said, “Delta variant has just gotten crazy here, and it was just starting to feel normal and good again. And it was so nice. It would just completely suck if we kept heading in this direction."

Cabello added, “It feels honestly weird now. It’s weird to get a sense… I don’t know, it was so fun making music and I feel like putting it out… because you’re not seeing people and you’re not feeling that energy from people, it can kind of feel like you don’t really know what’s going on when a song comes out.”

She then went on to add how she receives genuine feedback from boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

"I just trust his taste,” she said. “I always have. Even before we were dating I would send him songs and be like, ‘What do you think of this?''