Justin Bieber asks media to stop using his old photos to make him look 'sick'

The singer said all these publications are on a mission to cook up controversies

Justin Bieber came forth lashing out at media outlets using his old photos to make him look sick and weak deliberately.



Alongside recent pictures of himself, the star wrote: "I'm still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I'm telling [you], media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I'm not okay."

In the second story, Bieber posted a collage of four photos of himself, but highlighted the first (which is also an older photo of himself with a moustache) using a finger-pointing emoji.

"There have been countless photo and opportunities [sic] for media to pick up other photos," he wrote. "But they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it's not right."

Bieber had voiced his dissatisfaction on the issue earlier too, "I don't know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up," he said in an Instagram Story at the time, "But this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me."