Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West as she attends ‘Donda’ listening event

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended support to her ex husband Kanye West as she attended launching ceremony of his latest album Donda month after she filed for divorce.



Kim and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm attended the album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kanye and his estranged wife dressed in the matching outfits at his second Donda streaming event after Kim arrived in Atlanta from Los Angeles with their children.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned to Twitter and shared a video of the live performance of Kanye to show her support to him.

Kanye performed his track Love Unconditionally in which he pleaded with Kim to 'come back' to him.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance on July 22 when Kanye first debuted Donda ahead of initial July 23 release date of his 10th studio album.