Jennifer Aniston stands by her decision to cut off ties with anti-vaxxer friends

Web Desk

Aniston said her friends group has shrunken down because she now refuses to meet unvaccinated people

Jennifer Aniston is firmly standing by her decision to cut ties with unvaccinated friends.



The Friends alum said that her friends group has shrunken down because she now refuses to meet people who have not gotten the COVID-19 jab.

As she put it, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."



However, Aniston's remarks received some backlash, which she responded to saying she stands by her decision firmly.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."

"BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition)," she continued, "and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

She added, "THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."