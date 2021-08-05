Malala shares Meghan Markle, Melissa McCarthys light-hearted video

Malala shares Meghan Markle, Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday shared the funny conversation between Meghan Markle and American actress Melissa McCarthy to her Instagram stories.

Her caption "Ha ha ha" suggested that she enjoyed watching the video featuring the Duchess of Sussex and her friend.

The wife of Prince Harry celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday with a light-hearted video and an appeal for people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force.



She teamed up with “Bridesmaids” actress Melissa McCarthy for the tongue-in-cheek video to launch her “40x40” initiative.

Before she explained the campaign, the video starts off with the two women sitting in their respective homes: McCarthy working on a Rubix cube and the duchess sitting at her computer.

“Hey Melissa, do you have a second,” Meghan asks the actress and in the video.

“Hey yea, of course,” the Ghostbusters actress responded. “Remember I told you I was working on that organic garden? That’s what I’m doing.”

“You know your camera’s on right? I can see you,” Meghan responds.



