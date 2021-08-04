Sindh to keep schools closed till August 8: Saeed Ghani

Students studying while following SOPs at a school in Hyderabad, on June 15, 2021. — PPI/File

Minister for Education Sindh Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said all educational institutions in the province will remain closed till August 8 and the remaining intermediate exams in Sindh will take place after the coronavirus situation gets better.

The educational institutions will remain closed in line with Sindh's coronavirus restrictions imposed as part of a province-wide lockdown, the education minister said in a statement.



"The coronavirus situation in Sindh, and especially Karachi, is not satisfactory," the education minister said, adding that the decision would be reviewed on August 8.



Ghani stressed that the coronavirus cases in Karachi and Hyderabad were far greater in number as compared to other parts of the country. Keeping that in mind, it is not feasible to reopen schools, he said.

"The provincial coronavirus task force will meet on August 8 and will decide the way forward," the education minister said.

Sindh had suspended all exams after it imposed a lockdown in the province on July 31, also suspending all in-person education-related activities.