The Weeknd says he feels 'guilty' dating people who are not famous

Web Desk

The Weeknd said that he would prefer to not date non-famous folks.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, the Blinding Lights singer said that considering his high-profile lifestyle, he admitted to feeling "guilty" of bringing a regular person to the spotlight.

"That's why I don't…I try not to do too much," he admitted.

"I just try not to bring attention to myself. And I just love being in normal situations, man. It's such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a [expletive] SUV."

The singer, who dated Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the past, was recently spotted with Angelina Jolie and had sparked frenzy.

While their relationship is not clear, one thing that the Save Your Tears singer is sure of is wanting to start a family.

"I eventually want a family. I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children."

"I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career," he clarified regarding not wanting children.

"But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more."