BTS’ RM addresses inspiration behind new solo ‘Bicycle’

BTS’ RM recently highlighted the inspiration behind his brand new solo Bicycle.

The singer got candid about his experience working on his brand new solo track Bicycle during an interview with Weverse interview.

There he began by admitting, “I've faced a lot of pressure while making music throughout my life to move ahead a little more or make music that stands out better” but since bikes “hold an important place in my heart,” the singer wanted to convey his emotions through song.

He added, “When I ride my bike, I'm free from the pressure of the things I'm supposed to feel and think about.”

As a result, “I don't care if people recognize me, and that's the closest I get to feeling free, mentally and physically -- when I'm riding fast and feeling like I'm up on a cloud.”