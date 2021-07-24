Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid treat fans with their romantic snaps

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid seemed to enjoy the beautiful moments of their romance life together on Friday.

The couple improved they're more loved-up than ever. They cosied up for a series of romantic Instagram snaps taken in Albania.

Telling her fans: 'Today is a good day,' the brunette beauty, 25, beamed while her model boyfriend, 22, wrapped her in his heavily-tattooed arms and couldn't stop smiling in a second photo of them together, resting her head against Anwar's.

The Levitating singer looked sizzling in a daring pair of white trousers that featured cut-out detailing across her hip and teamed the statement bottoms with a chic halterneck top.

Working her best angles in three solo snaps, the award-winning artist's glossy brunette tresses were swept up into a high ponytail and Dua accessorised with striking hoop earrings.



Dua and the younger brother of model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid began dating in June 2019, and have given fans a glimpse of their romance on social media ever since.