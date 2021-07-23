 
close
Fri Jul 23, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2021

Ertugrul's Artuk Bey actor looks dashing in latest photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Ertugruls Artuk Bey actor looks dashing in latest photo

Turkish actor Ayberk PekcanHe is admired by millions of fans for playing Artuk Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor who rose to global fame for his role in the hit TV series  on Thursday looked unrecognizable in his latest picture.

Taking to Instagram, Ayberk, posted the photo with a Turkish language caption.

Ertugruls Artuk Bey actor looks dashing in latest photo

Ayberk recently visited Pakistan along with some other Turkish actors.  

More From Entertainment

Latest News