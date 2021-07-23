Ertugrul's Artuk Bey actor looks dashing in latest photo

Turkish actor Ayberk PekcanHe is admired by millions of fans for playing Artuk Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor who rose to global fame for his role in the hit TV series on Thursday looked unrecognizable in his latest picture.

Taking to Instagram, Ayberk, posted the photo with a Turkish language caption.

Ayberk recently visited Pakistan along with some other Turkish actors.

