Fri Jul 23, 2021
Web Desk
July 23, 2021

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her birthday

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her birthday

Thousands of Selena Gomez fans took to social media to wish  the singer on her 29th birthday.

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston was also among those who sent love birthday greetings to the singer on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aniston posted a throwback picture with Selena. "Happy birthday, angel," she captioned her post.

Selena Gomez started  her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. 

