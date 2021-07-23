Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Thousands of Selena Gomez fans took to social media to wish the singer on her 29th birthday.
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston was also among those who sent love birthday greetings to the singer on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Aniston posted a throwback picture with Selena. "Happy birthday, angel," she captioned her post.
Selena Gomez started her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends.