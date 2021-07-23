Royal expert says Meghan Markle and Harry care about America, not UK

Prince Harry is writing a memoir about his life that will be published in late 2022.



Publisher Penguin Random House said the "intimate and heartfelt" book will provide a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

Royal commentator Angela Levin on Thursday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle don't care about the United Kingdom.

She was commenting on a tweet posted by Matt Goodwin, an author and speaker, about Prince Harry's upcoming book.

"How interested are you in reading Prince Harry's book?"

Very interested 3%

Fairly interested 11%

Not very interested 15%

Not interested at all 67%," his tweet read.

Responding to his remarks, Angela said the couple doesn't care about the UK. She added, "It's America and the rest of the world that counts."

The pair sent shockwaves through the British monarchy in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey when Meghan accused a member of the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and said her life as a royal had left her on the brink of suicide.

Harry said he had feared history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was chased by paparazzi.