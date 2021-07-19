 
close
Mon Jul 19, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Video: Willow Smith has her head shaved while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Video: Willow Smith has her head shaved while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Video: Willow Smith has her head shaved while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith recently shaved her entire head of hair while performing the song Whip My Hair on stage.

The singer shared her thoughts following the dramatic change in a Facebook Live event named Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything.

There she was quoted saying, “I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance.

This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

Video: Willow Smith has her head shaved while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Video: Willow Smith has her head shaved while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

In a later episode of Red Table Talk Smith went on to say, “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”



More From Entertainment

Latest News