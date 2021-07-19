‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut leaves fans swooning with his latest photo from gym

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, best known for his role as Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, left his millions of fans swooning with his latest photo from gym.



Osman Soykut took to Instagram and posted his latest photo from the gym.

In the adorable picture, Osman flaunted his toned abs and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.

He wrote in the caption “Never say it can't be done. WORK IN PROGRESS”

The Turkish actor also thanked his fitness trainer for the guidance. “Thank you, my friend and mentor Kagan Yalaman @khanyalaman for your guidance on my journey toward fitness.”

Osman Soykut, who is an avid social media user, rose to fame with his staller performance in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

