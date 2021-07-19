Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn calls for peace after singer’s attack

American singer Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has broken her silence after she called her out for the first time publicly.



The Toxic singer had slammed her sister for faking her support and for singing her songs, during her conservatorship battle.

Jamie has now seemingly responded to her sister’s direct attack by posting a mirror selfie and writing: “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.”

On Sunday, Spears took to Instagram and wrote: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”



“This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales,” she shared.