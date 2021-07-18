 
close
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin spend date night with kids Penelope, Reign

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin spend date night with kids Penelope, Reign
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin spend date night with kids Penelope, Reign

Scott Disick is taking time out to be with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his children.

On Saturday, the KUWTK star was spotted posing with Hamlin and six-year-old son Reign at the end of a dock.

“Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks,” Disick captioned on the picture as Reign pinched his nose shut.

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin spend date night with kids Penelope, Reign

In another photo, Disick captured daughter, Penelope, sitting on the hood of a Mercedes SUV in an all-pink outfit.

Fans, however, could not spot Disick’s oldest, Mason, 11 in the photos.

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin spend date night with kids Penelope, Reign

Disick shares three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple parted ways in 2015.  

More From Entertainment

Latest News