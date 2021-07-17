Patti LaBelle touches on desire to ‘live my life like its platinum’

Patti LaBelle gets candid about her desire to live life on her own terms “like its platinum’.

The cookbook author wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I'm just living my life like it's platinum.”

“Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for love from everybody. I am.”

During the course of her interview she also admitted that her granddaughter and Mr. Cuddles already have her stretched pretty.

While addressing the bond she has with her grandkids the renowned cook admitted, “I learned to cook from my mom and dad; now they're learning from me. It's just fun!”

“Leyla, the little baby, she thinks she has a YouTube cooking channel. She makes sushi, and then at the very end she says, 'Bye-bye.' So she thinks she can cook, and I think she will be a good cook.”

Currently, “Gia is trying to teach me how to use a smartphone because I have a flip phone. She's 6, and we were at a restaurant last night.”

“I said, 'Oh, wow, Gia, what are you doing?' And she said, 'Grandma, I have 70 something likes' — I don't know what she has, but anyway, she was showing me how to work certain parts of the phone.”



“I said, 'Oh, baby, I don't know how to do that', She said, 'That's right, Grandma. You have a flip phone. I'm going to spend the night one night, and I'm going to show you how to use everything on this phone, okay, Grandma?' They're going to teach me. It's great to have babies.”