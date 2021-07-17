 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Willow Smith 'felt a lot of pressure' to do right by her parents' fame

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Willow Smith has a reputation to maintain.

The 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking about the pressure of being born to parents who are known for their excellence and work. 

In a conversation with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe ahead of her new album   lately I feel EVERYTHING, the star is touching on her musical journey.

"I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty," she told Lowe. "And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I'm not a minor anymore."

"I'm finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy," she added. "And so I'm just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it's going to be a journey and there's more to come."

