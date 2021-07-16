Hazel Moder: Julia Roberts's daughter makes red carpet debut in Cannes

Julia Roberts 's husband Daniel Moder was cinematographer on "Flag Day", a film starring Sean Penn and his daughter.

Julia's teenage daughter Hazel Moder attended Cannes Film Festival for the first time but the actress was absent from the event.

The 16-year-old made her red carpet debut in Cannes for a screening of "Flag Day" along with her father.

Daniel Moder wore traditional navy and white as he walked the carpet with his daughter.

According to reports, it was a rare sighting of Julia's daughter as her parents usually keep her and her brothers Phinnaeus and Henry out of the spotlight. However, the teenager appeared to be perfectly comfortable as she posed for photographs.