Dua Lipa wants lashes out at Twitter and Instagram for 'doing nothing about racism'

Dua Lipa has condemned racist attacks on Black soccer players after England lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.



The singer on Friday called out Instagram and Twitter for allowing racism to proliferate on their platform.

Taking to social media, the "Levitating" singer said, "How come Instagram and Twitter can automatically flag Covid-related news and in the case of Instagram-ban nudity- but can do nothing about the racism that proliferates on their platforms? "

Dua Lipa has also voiced support for the people of Palestine against the recent Israeli aggression which killed hundreds of people.



