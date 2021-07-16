Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s PR team forced to ‘create stories’ for popularity stunts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s PR team is reportedly working hard towards creating stories that can keep the couple within the limelight.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer and expert Angela Levin.

During her interview with talkRADIO she was quoted saying, “We have to remember that there is team of twelve people, Harry and Meghan have said they’re not going to do anything for months because thye’re going to look after their little girl.”

“But these twelve are obviously not allowed to sit back and have a break. They’ve got to come up with stories that will put them on the front pages or at least in the papers, so I think it’s a combination of both.”