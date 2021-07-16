Falak Shabir drops teaser of new song 'Zindagi' featuring Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan have left fans in awe with their loved-up teaser of track Zindagi.

Mrs.Falak, which is also Sarah's username on her Instagram handle, is making a debut in her singer-husband's music video.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared snippets from the song.

"#ZINDAGI launching worldwide tomorrow!" she captioned alongside the PDA-filled snippet from the track.

Both Sarah and Falak are also expecting their first baby together. The duo tied the knot in 2020.



Zindagi drops worldwide July 16