Falak Shabir drops teaser of new song 'Zindagi' featuring Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan have left fans in awe with their loved-up teaser of track Zindagi.
Mrs.Falak, which is also Sarah's username on her Instagram handle, is making a debut in her singer-husband's music video.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared snippets from the song.
"#ZINDAGI launching worldwide tomorrow!" she captioned alongside the PDA-filled snippet from the track.
Both Sarah and Falak are also expecting their first baby together. The duo tied the knot in 2020.
Zindagi drops worldwide July 16