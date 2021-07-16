 
Fri Jul 16, 2021
July 16, 2021

Falak Shabir drops teaser of new song 'Zindagi' featuring Sarah Khan

Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Falak Shabir drops teaser of new song 'Zindagi' featuring Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan have left fans in awe with their loved-up teaser of track Zindagi.

Mrs.Falak, which is also Sarah's username on her Instagram handle, is making a debut in her singer-husband's music video.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared snippets from the song.

"#ZINDAGI launching worldwide tomorrow!" she captioned alongside the PDA-filled snippet from the track.

Both Sarah and Falak are also expecting their first baby together. The duo tied the knot in 2020.

Zindagi drops worldwide July 16

