 
close
Fri Jul 16, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 16, 2021

Jana Kramer debuts new tattoo for children post divorce: See Photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Jana Kramer debuts new tattoo for children post divorce: See Photo
Jana Kramer debuts new tattoo for children post divorce: See Photo

Jana Kramer has dedicated a new ink to her children.

The country singer took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared the photo of her new ink which she recently got in honor of daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2½.

"Movie bound!!!!!! Heading to CT…where should I take the kids?!? Also swipe right to see my new tattoo for kiddos #joliejace." she captioned on the photo.

Jana Kramer debuts new tattoo for children post divorce: See Photo

Jana's new tattoo comes after her divorce from husband Mike Caussin. The singer parted ways from the father of her children after multiple incidents of infidelity.

More From Entertainment

Latest News