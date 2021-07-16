Jana Kramer debuts new tattoo for children post divorce: See Photo

Jana Kramer has dedicated a new ink to her children.

The country singer took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared the photo of her new ink which she recently got in honor of daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2½.

"Movie bound!!!!!! Heading to CT…where should I take the kids?!? Also swipe right to see my new tattoo for kiddos #joliejace." she captioned on the photo.

Jana's new tattoo comes after her divorce from husband Mike Caussin. The singer parted ways from the father of her children after multiple incidents of infidelity.

