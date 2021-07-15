Harry Styles releases new dates for ‘Love On Tour’

Lyricist and singer Harry Styles recently took to social media and shared a short statement highlighting the upcoming changes to his Love On Tour dates.

According to the statement, the entire tour is supposed to state from September 4th from Las Vegas.

The singer announced the change on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.”

“Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

He also went on to say, “I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H”

