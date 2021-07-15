 
Wed Jul 14, 2021
Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Unseen picture of Zayn Malik, Gigi's daughter shared online by Yolanda Hadid

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Unseen picture of Zayn Malik, Gigis daughter shared online by Yolanda Hadid

A pictures of Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai has been shared by the supermodel's mother on Instagram.

The never-before seen photo was posted by Yolanda  Hadid days after Gigi requested paparazzi and the media to blur Khai's face out of images when she's pictured.

Yolanda, the mother of Gigi, Anwar and Bella, on Wednesday shared the picture with a caption that read, "Morning with Oma...#Khai."

With her back turned to the camera, Khai's face was not visible in the photo shared by Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid shares the daughter with British singer Zayn Malil.

