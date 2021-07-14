 
July 14, 2021

Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Lea Michele and Cory Monteith had been dating for a year and a half when the actor died unexpectedly

Eight years after his passing, Lea Michele is remembering her late former boyfriend Cory Monteith. 

The Glee star shared a heart-touching tribute for her late coster and partner in the form of a monochrome shot of Monteith with a red heart around the corner.

Monteith could be seen wearing a varsity jacket while waving. 

Lea Michele honours late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on 8th death anniversary

He was found dead at the age of 31 in 2013 in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Michele and Monteith had been dating for a year and a half when the actor died unexpectedly. 

