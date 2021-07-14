Lea Michele honours late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on 8th death anniversary

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith had been dating for a year and a half when the actor died unexpectedly

Eight years after his passing, Lea Michele is remembering her late former boyfriend Cory Monteith.

The Glee star shared a heart-touching tribute for her late coster and partner in the form of a monochrome shot of Monteith with a red heart around the corner.

Monteith could be seen wearing a varsity jacket while waving.

He was found dead at the age of 31 in 2013 in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

