Jennifer Aniston's pal Courteney Cox celebrates Friends Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox seemingly celebrated Friends reunion Emmy nod... after being the only cast member to have never been up for the award.



Aniston's friend was 'hurt' being the only Friends star to have never received an Emmy nomination during their run on the show.

But Courteney was rejoicing on Tuesday after the show succeeded to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The show, which the 57-year-old actress produced, was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded.

The actress celebrated the monumental occasion of the cast posing with reunion director Ben Winston in their iconic living room set.



'The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement,' Courteney posted on Instagram.

In addition to Courteney, her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all served as executive producers of the show.