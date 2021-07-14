Olivia Rodrigo to urge youth to get Covid jabs

WASHINGTON: Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is set to visit the White House on Wednesday to put some star power into the Biden administration´s flagging Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Rodrigo, 18, will meet with President Joe Biden and his top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci and "record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated," the White House said Tuesday.

The actress and singer, who has some 28 million social media followers, will also answer "important questions young people have about getting vaccinated," a White House official said.

After a strong period of vaccination drives across the United States the pace has slacked off, with young people among the main groups failing to get their shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated and 55.5 percent have received at least one dose.