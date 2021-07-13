 
Tue Jul 13, 2021
July 13, 2021

Emmy Awards 2021: HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations

Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Emmy Awards 2021: HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations for the Emmy Awards, followed by Netflix with 129.

Best drama series contenders include “The Crown,” and “Bridgerton,” while “Ted Lasso” and “The Flight Attendant” were among the best comedy series nominees. “Mare of Easttown” and “I May Destroy You” will compete in the best limited series field.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

"Friends" reunion  and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey  interview also got nominations for the awards.



