Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam dies of blood cancer

Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam has died of blood cancer, Geo News reported Tuesday. He was 47 years old



Alam, a member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup, was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month.

His daughter said he underwent chemotherapy at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore last night and his health deteriorated after it.

He was transferred to the intensive-care unit after his health deteriorated, his daughter said.

His family had revealed earlier this month that the former sportsman was feeling unwell for several days and went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where doctors learned of his illness.

The Punjab CM had assured that the expense of Alam's treatment would be borne by the Punjab government.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant coached the teams of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.