‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn says superhero flicks are ‘boring’

James Gunn is doing all he can to make sure he brings something different to the table

American director James Gunn may have built a name for himself having helmed superhero films, but he is not too happy with the genre itself.

During a chat with SFX Magazine, the 54-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director said he finds superhero films ‘boring’ which is why is doing all he can to make sure he brings something different to the table with his directorial.

"They're mostly boring to me right now! I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it's not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres,” he said.

"I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film. Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure,” he went on to say.

"It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I've loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back," he added.