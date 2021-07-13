Zac Efron dodges security to take his grandfather out of nursing home: Video

Efron Efron- who starred in the 2016 flick Dirty Grandpa with Robert De Niro, made mischief with his own grandfather.

The actor amazed fans with a fun-filled video showing him teaming up with his younger brother Dylan to 'bust' their grandfather out of his nursing home for some fun.



The two brothers teamed up to take their grandfather out his resort-​style retirement home for some quality time.

As he tiptoed around the senior living facility, the 33-year-old actor did his best to go unseen as he crouched low, before swiping a staff member's ID to gain access to his grandpa's room.

'Let's bust grandpa out of here,' the High School Musical alum said in the first few seconds of a cheeky video he posted on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "We’re coming Grandpa!"



The Greatest Showman star showed off his athletic abilities at one point as he did a front somersault, before excitedly reuniting with his grandpa, who was ready to go.

Zac Efron wheeled his grandpa down the hall and past other residents, before they went to watch a soccer game together at home.