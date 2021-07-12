Tom Cruise seen with rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon finals

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell made sure to turn heads after they attended the Wimbledon finals on Saturday together.

The actor and his rumoured girlfriend were seen heading into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The two stars went there to witness the women’s singles final which Australia’s Ash Barty claimed.

Tom and Hayley have been in production of the film since last year and went to various locations for it including filming a car chase in Rome in October.

A production source spoke to The Sun and shared back in December that the duo “hit it off from day one”.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source said.

