 
close
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Tom Cruise seen with rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon finals

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Tom Cruise seen with rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon finals

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell made sure to turn heads after they attended the Wimbledon finals on Saturday together.

The actor and his rumoured girlfriend were seen heading into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The two stars went there to witness the women’s singles final which Australia’s Ash Barty claimed.

Tom and Hayley have been in production of the film since last year and went to various locations for it including filming a car chase in Rome in October.

A production source spoke to The Sun and shared back in December that the duo “hit it off from day one”.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source said.

Take a look:

Tom Cruise seen with rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon finals


More From Entertainment

Latest News