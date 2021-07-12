Victoria Beckham's jaw-dropping snap in white maxi dress sparks debate

Victoria Beckham caused quite a stir on Instagram Sunday as she shared a photo in white maxi dress.



Victoria's controversial 'lucky' outfit seriously divided fans as she posed in a white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print.

The former Spice Girl, who is known for her immaculate style and enviable wardrobe, takes to Instagram daily to share snaps of her chic outfits amongst photos of husband David Beckham and her family.

Victoria's fleet of dedicated fans rush to replicate her look with high street dupes.

The fashionista is stunning fans with her iconic fashion looks, posing in a jaw dropping white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print, people loved her statement look – but it proved polarising amongst fans.

"So, I'm here in Paris rocking a super sparkly boot and goldfish dress," said Victoria Beckham as she strutted towards the mirror.



David Beckham's wife, ahead of England playing in the Euros 2020 final against Italy, coined her dress a "lucky dress", adding that: "Lots of cultures consider it lucky, it's said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes."

Victoria Beckham's fans have reacted with disappointment as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. Around 60,000 fans at Wembley witnessed the Three Lions' defeat, while millions watched in pubs, fan zones and homes across the country.