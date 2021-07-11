Prince Charles will not handover title of Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Edward ?

Prince Charles is unlikely to handover the title of Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Princess Edward when he becomes king, a report said while quoting sources.

Charles became the Duke of Edinburgh when his father Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April.

The report said that Charles is reluctant to handover the title to his brother Prince Edward after he becomes the king.

“The prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title. “It will not go to Edward,” a report in UK's Daily Express read.



It said when Charles becomes King, the title will merge with the crown. The report said Charles will have the option to once again bestow the title to another member of the Royal Family or leave the title vacant.

Prince Charles, the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, will become the king of England after his Queen Elizabeth.