Addison Rae latest gig as UFC reporter sees criticism

Social media star Addison Rae is being thrashed by MMA fans and journalists following news of her latest gig as a red carpet correspondent for the UFC.

Taking to Twitter, the Tik Tok star posted two photos of herself posing with a UFC background and mic in hand.

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she captioned post.

Accosting to Distractify, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star studied sports broadcasting at Louisiana State University.

Following the news, many were quick to bash the 20-year-old for landing a job which many qualified reporters deserved.

"Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy," wrote one follower.

A second tweeted, "I can’t tell you how many talented and hardworking journalists I’ve watched not get opportunities because they don’t have 'the camera looks' it’s unbelievable."

Another outraged tweeter wrote, "the AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. disgusting."