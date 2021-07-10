 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
July 10, 2021

Mary Carey pulls out of California governor race

Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Mary Carey pulls out of California governor race

After pulling out  of race for the California governor, Mary Carey has blamed the current governor   Gavin Newsom for her decision to quit. 

Speaking to TMZ, she said she just didn't have enough time to get her affairs in order to officially enter the race .

She said the deadline for recall candidates to complete their paperwork was shortened by governor Gavin Newsom and she was unable to gather her documents.

 Mary Carey, while talking to the celebrity website, said she thinks Newsom wanted to rush the recall election.

