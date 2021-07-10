Zendaya gushes over time in the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Award winning actor Zendaya recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her ‘grateful’ experience on the Spider-Man franchise.
The actor got candid over it all during her interview with Daily Pop and was quoted saying, “We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment."
"Being with each other and being so grateful for that experience. It's pretty special to have grown up all together.”