Billie Eilish dishes on the origins of ‘Happier Than Ever’ single

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently got candid about the origins of her track Happier Than Ever, as well as the creative process she underwent to create the melody.

The singer got candid during her interview with Apple Music and was even quoted saying, “It came from that [a sample sound produced vocally].”

“Finneas made that, just that while messing around and we were just like ‘Oh’ because it was way slower and pitched down. Really slow and when we’d listen to it we’d walk around the room.”

Check it out below:

