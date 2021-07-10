Tristan Thompson threatens Lamar Odom on Khloe's Kardashian's new photo

Tristan Thompson threatens ex-husband Lamar Odom on Khloe's Kardashian's new photo

Looks like Khloe Kardashian's exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson are fighting over the diva.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Good American founder took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar Odom complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.



Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.