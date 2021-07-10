 

July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson threatens Lamar Odom on Khloe's Kardashian's new photo

Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Looks like Khloe Kardashian's exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson are fighting over the diva.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Good American founder took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of  Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar Odom complimented the KUWTK star calling her  "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis,  on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.

