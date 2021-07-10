Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon finals after coming out of self-isolation

Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon finals

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who has been self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone, who was tested positive for coronavirus, will attend the Wimbledon finals on weekend after coming out of self-isolation.



Prince William will join the Duchess for the women’s final on Saturday.

Kate Middleton will also attend men’s final on Sunday, however, she will not be accompanied by the Duke as he will head to Wembley for the football Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday, while in women´s final world number one Ashleigh Barty will take on eighth seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.