Sat Jul 10, 2021
July 10, 2021

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance hits up in Italy

Harry Styles and his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde were spotted getting cozy at yacht during a romantic getaway  to  Italy's beach.

Olivia and Harry don't seem to keep their hands off each other as they've soaked up the summer sun amid romance on the yacht.

The celebrity duo looked more loved up than ever as they cosied up in the sea while enjoying the trip on Friday.

Harry, 27,  showcased his toned tattooed physique as he dried himself off with a towel after taking a dip in the sea with his girlfriend by Giglio Island.

On the other hand, Olivia, 37,  showed off her incredible figure as she soaked up the rays on the vessel.

Harry Styles was lavishing Olivia with attention as she looked effortlessly gorgeous aboard the yacht. At one point, the One Direction star joyfully launched himself into the ocean without hesitation and held his nose as he went.

