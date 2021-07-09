 
close
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Gigi Hadid makes surprise appearance with Khai after her letter to paparazzi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Gigi Hadid makes surprise appearance with Khai after her letter to paparazzi

Gigi Hadid stunned onlookers as she made her first public appearance with daughter Khai after her open letter to paparazzi.

The 27-year-old runway queen continued to make headlines as she stepped out in New York City  with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Hadid Malik On Tuesday.

The gorgeous supermodel looked amazing as she  opted for stylish OOTD included solid orange bell-bottom pants paired with a retro graphic tee and white platform heels.

Gigi Hadid makes surprise appearance with Khai after her letter to paparazzi

Gigi Hadid previously urged the media, paparazzi and fan clubs to blur Khai’s face from the photographs, 'if and when she is caught on camera.'

Latest News

More From Entertainment