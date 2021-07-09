Gigi Hadid makes surprise appearance with Khai after her letter to paparazzi

Gigi Hadid stunned onlookers as she made her first public appearance with daughter Khai after her open letter to paparazzi.

The 27-year-old runway queen continued to make headlines as she stepped out in New York City with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Hadid Malik On Tuesday.

The gorgeous supermodel looked amazing as she opted for stylish OOTD included solid orange bell-bottom pants paired with a retro graphic tee and white platform heels.

Gigi Hadid previously urged the media, paparazzi and fan clubs to blur Khai’s face from the photographs, 'if and when she is caught on camera.'