Lynne Spears speaks out over Britney Spears’ ‘change in capacity’

Lynne Spears recently made a public statement regarding the ‘utter change in capacity’ she’s seen within her daughter Britney Spears, since her initial 2008 conservatorship hearing.



According to a document obtained by TMZ Lynne believes that since her daughter "is able to care for her person."



“Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel’,” has the “ability to perform in front of millions of people,” choreograph “each and every move” and even “earn literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity” proves she is working from a completely different capacity than she was in 2008.

