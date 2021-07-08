Brian Austin Green refutes claims he sent Megan Fox 'petty digs'

Brian Austin Green said he does not need to do such attacks at Megan Fox as they get along great

Brian Austin Green denied sending any 'petty digs' to estranged wife Megan Fox.



Green said he does not need to do such attacks at Fox as he gets along great with her. The clarification came after he uploaded a PDA-filled picture with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,” Green wrote on his Instagram Stories the next day, after he captioned his photo by saying it had “been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with” and there was “no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with.”

“We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids,” he added in his statement, “Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Fox had earlier commented on the photo by saying, "Grateful for Sharna," along with a purple hert emoji.

However, she later deleted the reply to avoid unnecessary media attention.